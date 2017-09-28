The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is clamping down on taxpayers with outstanding tax returns.

“We have noticed an increase in taxpayers not submitting their tax returns by the stipulated deadlines‚ and not settling their outstanding debt‚” said a statement issued by SARS on Thursday.

“This is not limited to the current tax year but includes substantial non-compliance across previous tax years.

“It is for this reason that from October 2017 SARS will now intensify criminal proceedings against tax offenders.”

SARS warned that failure to submit returns on deadline could result in administrative penalties and criminal prosecution.

“It is also important to note that should any return result in a tax debt it must be paid before the relevant due date to avoid any interest for late payment and legal action‚” said SARS.

TimesLIVE reported earlier in September that an investigation by Tax Ombud Judge Bernard Ngoepe into the alleged delayed payment by SARS of VAT refunds had found that complaints by taxpayers were justified.