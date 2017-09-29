Eskom to meet with Business Leadership SA over its suspension

Power utility Eskom says it has noted the decision by Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) to suspend its membership.

“Eskom’s Interim Group Chief Executive Johnny Dladla has written a letter to the BLSA leadership for a meeting to address their concerns and agree on the way forward‚” Eskom said in a statement.

BLSA announced on Thursday that it has suspended Eskom and Transnet’s membership with immediate effect.

The business lobby group said the suspension followed “extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour”.