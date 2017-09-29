Business

Eskom to meet with Business Leadership SA over its suspension

29 September 2017 - 08:09 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Power utility Eskom says it has noted the decision by Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) to suspend its membership.

“Eskom’s Interim Group Chief Executive Johnny Dladla has written a letter to the BLSA leadership for a meeting to address their concerns and agree on the way forward‚” Eskom said in a statement.

BLSA announced on Thursday that it has suspended Eskom and Transnet’s membership with immediate effect.

The business lobby group said the suspension followed “extensive allegations of corrupt behaviour”.

McKinsey feels heat on Trillian deal

Anti-graft group Corruption Watch plans to use a sensational statement by the former CEO of a Gupta-linked company in its effort to have corruption ...
2 hours ago

BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said in a statement: “South Africans have been rightly disturbed in recent times at the numerous allegations of corrupt behaviour and colossal failures of corporate governance and accountability at both Eskom and Transnet.”

BLSA said it had engaged with Eskom and Transnet over the allegations‚ but had found their response inadequate.

“Neither of the SOEs were able to give BLSA comfort that they appreciated the seriousness of the issues at hand‚ or that they had the requisite will and purpose to put their houses in order. This left BLSA with no choice but to suspend their memberships from the organisation. We have to live by our values and will take a zero-tolerance approach to any organisation found in breach.”

Eskom and Transnet have been embroiled in allegations linked to state capture. Several senior officials at the state entities have been accused of doing the bidding of the politically connected Gupta family.

Business Leadership SA kicks out Eskom‚ Transnet

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has suspended the membership of state entities Eskom and Transnet with immediate effect.
20 hours ago

Brown orders Eskom to take legal steps against companies in Gupta saga

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has instructed Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to begin legal action against companies including McKinsey & Co. over ...
7 days ago

Eskom bosses 'charged with misconduct'

A bloodbath looms at Eskom as new evidence emerges of possible criminal wrongdoing in the power utility’s R1.6bn deal with McKinsey and Gupta-linked ...
7 days ago

