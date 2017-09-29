The chief executive of the embattled Media Diversity and Development Agency (MDDA)‚ Donald Liphoko‚ has been axed after allegations of misconduct were levelled against him by the board.

But serious allegations of misconduct have‚ in turn‚ been levelled at the board. Now there’s talk of an inquiry to try to resolve longstanding problems plaguing the agency.

Liphoko confirmed on Friday that his secondment to the agency had been rescinded and that he was still “trying to process this”.

In May‚ Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo sent him to the agency and his axing makes him seventh acting chief executive to be fired in three years.

The reasons for the decision to dismiss Liphoko are not yet clear.