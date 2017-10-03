Business

Auditors' board to fast-track KPMG investigation

03 October 2017 - 10:18 By Reuters
KPMG offices in Parktown.
Image: Bruce Gorton

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) will fast-track an investigation into global auditor KPMG over work done for business friends of President Jacob Zuma, the regulator's chief executive told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"We will fast-track the investigation, but we have to respect the prescribed process of the auditing profession act and disciplinary rules," IRBA Chief Executive Bernard Agulhas told parliament's finance committee.

Zuma and his friends, the Gupta family, have denied wrongdoing.

