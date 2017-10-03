Business

R62bn refunded to date: SARS

03 October 2017 - 20:14 By Ernest Mabuza
SARS Pretoria office. File Photo.
SARS Pretoria office. File Photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said by Monday‚ it had paid over R62.1-billion refunds to taxpayers.

“Of this amount‚ R49.8-billion in VAT refunds was disbursed and R12.3-billion in Personal Income Tax refunds‚” SARS said in a statement.

These figures came in as SARS announced that more than 2.7 million taxpayers had submitted their tax returns since the opening of the tax season in July 2017.

“SARS wishes to thank all 2‚794‚952 taxpayers who have submitted their returns timeously. This is an increase of 3.6% compared to last year’s figure this time. As at 1pm today‚ SARS had already received 18‚017 tax returns for this morning alone‚” SARS said in a statement.

It said as at the beginning of the of tax season to date‚ 49.28% of taxpayers had used the SARS efiling channel while 50.9% filed at a branch.

SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane expressed appreciation to taxpayers and the team of over 14‚000 SARS employees committed to providing “excellent” service.

“As SARS we are thankful for the level of compliance amongst taxpayers who make it possible for the State to carry out its mandate.

“Also‚ we are proud of the passion‚ commitment and dedication displayed by SARS employees to provide excellent service throughout the country. SARS would like to remind taxpayers that efiling is the quickest and easiest method of meeting one’s tax obligations‚” said Moyane.

READ MORE

SARS boss writes to Parliament about his dissatisfaction with KPMG investigation

South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane has written to the chairman of Parliament's finance committee Yunus Carrim to register his ...
News
1 day ago

Athletics SA sails out of crippling debt from R85 million windfall

Athletics SA (ASA)‚ in a sea of debt just one year before‚ posted an R18-million surplus in 2016 to transform a R13.2-million accumulated deficit ...
Sport
5 days ago

SARS to clamp down on non-compliant taxpayers

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is clamping down on taxpayers with outstanding tax returns.
Business
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma succession fight may spur ANC to pick Mkhize as compromise leader Business
  2. Guptas challenge OUTA's freezing of mine rehab funds Business
  3. Brace for another petrol price hike Business
  4. Billionaire Patrice Motsepe to shake up SA banks Business
  5. Reserve Bank governor fiercely defends SARB independence Business

Latest Videos

Mongoose Uses Snake as a Swing
‘National ANC will support province in court appeal’: Top 5 quotes from ...
X