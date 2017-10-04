Treasury, Vodacom explain legality of investigated government contract

The National Treasury said it defended its contract with Vodacom to provide cell phone packages to 20 government department‚ after the Competition Commission said it was investigating Vodacom for uncompetitive behaviour.

Vodacom won the five-year tender to provide the highest-spending government department with contracts from September last year until 2020. Treasury said the contract was to save money rather than having individuals or individual department negotiating mobile contracts.

The competition commission said on Wednesday this five-year exclusive agreement entrenches Vodacom's dominance and was bad for other mobile providers' market share. The commission claimed it had "reasonable grounds to suspect that the exclusive contract ... was in contravention of the Competition Act".