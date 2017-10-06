The government’s ambitious project intended to unlock the country’s ocean economy has resulted in investments worth R24.6-billion and created more than 6,500 jobs‚ President Jacob Zuma announced in Durban on Friday.

He was speaking at the International Convention Centre about the implementation of the Operation Phakisa Oceans Economy programme‚ which was launched in 2014 in a bid to find faster ways to implement the National Development Plan.

Zuma said the largest contribution to the total investment in the oceans economy came from infrastructure development. The government also contributed R15-billion.

“From our own analysis‚ the total ocean sector contributes approximately 4.4% to South Africa’s GDP‚ with the largest contribution coming from the value chains‚” said Zuma.

Before his report back‚ Zuma visited the R1.4-billion project to build specialised tugboats at the Port of Durban. He said seven of the tugboats had already been built and about 500 jobs created.