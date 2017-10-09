Telkom suspends new work with KPMG pending probe

Telkom won’t award any new business to KPMG LLP’s local unit pending the outcome of an investigation into the firm by the auditors' board.

Any contracts underway with the auditor and consulting firm will be completed and their expiration dates will stand, the Pretoria-based company said in an email to all staff seen by Bloomberg. A further decision will be made when the probe by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors into work for the politically connected Gupta family has been concluded. The news was first reported on Monday by Johannesburg-based Business Report.

“The recent media reports surrounding KPMG South Africa and allegations around the conduct of some of its employees have been met with great concern,” the phone-services provider told staff. “Telkom conducts a substantial amount of business with KPMG and has taken the events very seriously.”