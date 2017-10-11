Weakened sentiment towards South Africa is showing in the level of foreign citizens’ property buying as well as that of South African expats living abroad who want homes here.

"Both foreigner buying of domestic residential property as well as South African expat buying of local property are perceived to have moved gradually weaker‚ the former since late-2016 and the latter since back in 2015‚" John Loos‚ household and property sector strategist at FNB‚ said on Wednesday.

"We believe this weakening to be reflective of a dampened investor sentiment towards South Africa in general‚ which in turn is the result of the country’s multi-year economic stagnation‚ uncertainty regarding future economic policy‚ and widely publicized negative news such as the recent sovereign rating downgrades to 'junk status'‚ with further rating downgrades mooted as a possibility."