Gupta-linked Trillian mum on Eskom repayment

11 October 2017 - 16:28 By Kyle Cowan
McKinsey says it will pay back funds in full if the High Court determines that Eskom acted unlawfully.
While global consultancy McKinsey has said it wants a High Court judge to decide whether its contract with state-owned power utility Eskom worth R1.6-billion is invalid‚ the Gupta-linked Trillian financial firm is giving South Africa the silent treatment.

On Tuesday‚ McKinsey said it would pay back the funds if the contract was declared illegal‚ after Eskom head of legal services Suzanne Daniels issued a letter of demand for a refund to both firms last week. In a shock move on Friday however‚ Daniels was suspended – leaving many in doubt over what process Eskom will now follow to recoup the funds.

A senior Eskom employee told TimesLIVE that the situation was “very difficult” now‚ and no one knew much of what the executives of the utility were planning.

“Trillian will not be commenting on the statement by McKinsey‚” a spokesman for the firm said on Thursday.

Trillian did not respond to a follow up question seeking clarity.

“We will support a review by the High Court of the validity of the turnaround-programme contract. We invite Eskom and Trillian to submit themselves to this process‚ too‚” McKinsey said on Tuesday.

"McKinsey will pay back the fee in full if the High Court determines that Eskom acted unlawfully‚" it said‚ adding that it was solely Eskom's responsibility to ensure the contract met regulations‚” it added.

Trillian has been accused of being paid R495-million irregularly‚ after it emerged Eskom paid the firm for work it did on projects in which it acted as McKinsey’s supplier development partner without a contract being in place. 

