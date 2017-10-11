Believe it or not‚ the price of fuel‚ vegetables‚ oils‚ fats‚ bread‚ cereal and fruit has decreased since the start of the year.

StatsSA compared the Consumer Price Index (CPI) this year for August with January. They found the price of vegetables dropped by 3.6%‚ oils and fats by 3.9%‚ bread and cereals by 4% and fruit by 8.4%.

The CPI takes the price of a basket of goods and services to see how their prices change over time. Lettuce‚ tomatoes‚ pumpkins and potatoes in particular contributed to the current price decrease.

Stellenbosch University dietician Irene Labuschagne suspects the public is unaware of these decreases and the value for money of buying vegetables over sweets. “It is not as if they are going to start buying more [vegetables]‚ because they are already in the habit of buying products they are used to buying.”

Economist Dawie Roodt is not surprised by the drop in prices after last year’s drought‚ which caused a spike in prices. “Something that is a lot cheaper this year is maize‚ which has a knock-on effect on other items such as chicken and beef.”