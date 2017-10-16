Corruption in SA: business leader answers questions on how bad it is

But what we have in common is much greater than what separates us – namely the desire to have growth-fostering economic policies under the rule of law. Right now business confidence in South Africa is at a 30-year low due to factors beyond our control but also due to actions that we can control, such as government bringing more policy certainty in areas such as mining for example– this is disastrous for large and small business alike.

BLSA has committed its members to changing practices which might impede economic growth and inclusion.

Are your members buying the change agenda? How do you plan to ensure that they endorse it?

Yes they are. Business Leadership South Africa has taken a much more active role over the last year in terms of getting the voice of business better heard, shaping government policy and speaking out against corruption. We have requested significant resources to achieve this and our members have backed us.

They understand the critical importance of the issues we are dealing with – achieving a policy backdrop that will allow us to grow the economy, create jobs and deliver transformation.

In terms of endorsement, we have set out our vision in a Contract with South Africa, and our integrity pledge, which establishes our business values. We expect our members to honour these. If they are in breach, they cannot be members. We showcased our commitment to the contract and the pledge through the suspension of three major corporations KPMG, Eskom and Transnet.

You’ve suspended Eskom and Transnet due to what you say is behaviour at odds with the organisation’s values. What do you mean by this?

The integrity pledge makes clear that we have a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. There is a lot of prima facie evidence that both of these organisations have been involved in corrupt conduct. They were not able to satisfy us that they recognised the seriousness of the charges and were determined to address them. So the suspension of their membership was appropriate.