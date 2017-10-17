McKinsey 'embarrassed' by failings in Eskom scandal, apologises to SA

In McKinsey's first admission of wrongdoing since the scandal broke in July, it said an internal investigation had found "violations of our professional standards" but did not uncover any acts of bribery or corruption.

"The behaviours of some individuals fell short of our standards. Some of our processes were inadequate and we have acted to reinforce compliance and improve them," Tom Barkin, McKinsey's Global Chief Risk Officer, said in a statement.

"We are embarrassed by these failings and we apologise to the people of South Africa."

McKinsey said it never worked with the Gupta family and did not have a contractual relationship with Trillian.

A February 2016 letter written by one of McKinsey's directors, Vikas Sagar, authorising Eskom to pay Trillian as a McKinsey subcontractor "inaccurately characterised" their relationship, McKinsey said.

Sagar has decided to leave McKinsey while other employees have been sanctioned or left the firm, McKinsey said in its statement on Tuesday, without naming the other staff. Sagar did not respond to calls for comment.

Georges Desvaux, McKinsey’s Africa head, and Saf Yeboah-Amankwah, the firm’s South Africa chief, remain at the company.

CORRUPTION

The Democratic Alliance says McKinsey steered funds to Trillian in order to secure an inflated contract with Eskom that could have totalled 9.4 billion rand ($705 million) over four years, a draft McKinsey-Trillian partnership document, seen by Reuters, showed.

McKinsey ended up earning around R1-billion and Trillian R564-million for a "Turnaround Plan" carried out at Eskom between January and July 2016.

McKinsey says it has put aside its fee and will repay it if the contract with Eskom is found to be illegal.

McKinsey says it stopped working with Trillian after the company failed due diligence in March 2016. McKinsey said on Tuesday it now regrets ever working alongside the Gupta-firm.