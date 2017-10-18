A miner was killed on Tuesday‚ bringing the number of murdered workers to seven since July.

“The Chamber of Mines is extremely concerned about the incidences of violence in various mining communities‚” Chamber of Mines spokesperson Charmane Russell said.

“In recent weeks‚ we have seen the appalling killings‚ many in assassination-style incidents where the victims were shot and killed‚ of a reported six trade unionists on the western limb of the platinum belt.”

“The Chamber considers it urgent that intensive investigations‚ including broader intelligence gathering‚ be carried out‚” Russell said.