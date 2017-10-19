The disciplinary inquiry of suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko was adjourned early on Wednesday night‚ after the company's case presenter failed to secure key witnesses to give evidence.

The inquiry centres around six charges relating to Koko's alleged failure to declare a conflict of interest relating to contracts worth more than R1-billion granted to Impulse International‚ a company in which his stepdaughter Koketso Choma held shares through the Mokoni Trust.

Sebetja Matsaung told the hearing he was unable to reach investigators from Nkonki Inc‚ the firm that conducted a forensic investigation into allegations against Koko‚ Eskom's former acting CEO and head of generation.

“They are ducking and diving‚” Matsaung said. “And their phones are off. Whether it is deliberate‚ I do not know.”

Matsaung had called two other witnesses‚ Daphney Morwalle‚ chief advisor to Eskom's internal assurance and forensic unit‚ as well as Johan Scholtz‚ who works in group IT and is responsible for maintaining Eskom's electronic filing system.