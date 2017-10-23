Business Leadership SA on Monday reiterated the suspension of Eskom from the organisation.

BLSA said it is holding high-level discussions with Eskom’s acting CEO‚ Sean Maritz‚ regarding serious allegations of corruption and state capture that had led to the suspension of the power utility from the organisation.

"The first of these meetings was held on Friday September 20 between the BLSA CEO‚ Mr Bonang Mohale‚ and the current Acting CEO of Eskom‚ Mr Sean Maritz‚" the BLSA statement said. "These discussions are an indication that BLSA is open to working with Eskom (and other suspended members) to explore their commitment to addressing those governance and organisational failures that have resulted in activities that are legally or ethically questionable." "Eskom’s suspension is in full force and effect‚ and will remain so until BLSA is satisfied that all the factors that led to the suspension are addressed fully‚" said BLSA CEO Mohale. "These include: transparent and thorough investigations into abuses‚ full disclosure of and cooperation with any investigations and prosecutions that may follow‚ and action taken against all individuals implicated in corrupt acts.

"BLSA is of the view that dramatic change is needed at Eskom. The entity is an important component of the South African economy and is systemically linked to SA’s fiscal stability‚" Mohale continued. "BLSA believes‚ in the light of repeated and serious governance failures‚ that Eskom needs a complete new board and management team comprising individuals who are not conflicted‚ have impeccable credentials‚ and who have a solid track record with relevant industry expertise.

"To this end‚ we call on the government and the Minister of Public Enterprises to replace the entire board and management of Eskom‚ so that the turnaround of the utility's operational integrity and the restoration of its balance sheet can begin urgently."