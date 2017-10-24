Gigaba's budget his 'defining moment': DA

Tomorrow's medium-term budget policy statement will be a "defining moment" for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, who is not "trusted by the markets", says the DA.

The party's spokesman on finance, David Maynier, said in a pre-statement press conference yesterday that Gigaba's maiden budget speech as finance minister would need to "inspire confidence" in investors and South Africans alike, but that he believed the minister had little "political space in which to manoeuvre".

Maynier said Gigaba would need to tackle five big challenges, among them weak economic growth, which he believes will be revised down to about 0.6% for 2017.

Maynier said the minister should also focus on "institutional vulnerability" with the autonomy of the Reserve Bank, the Public Investment Corporation and the Treasury all currently under threat.