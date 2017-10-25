Gigaba to deal with tax issues in February as revenue drops

The medium-term budget policy statement does not include any new tax measures but finance minister Malusi Gigaba has not ruled them out for next year.

Gigaba said in a media conference ahead of his budget speech that changes to the tax regime are usually dealt with in his main budget to be delivered in February.

Gigaba said the Judge Dennis Davis Tax commission must first deal with the issue before any new tax measures could be introduced.

He said the past four budgets had seen fiscal consolidation using both cuts in expenditure and an increase in taxes.