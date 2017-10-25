Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has set aside more than R11-billion to expand accommodation for university students in the next three years.

In his medium term budget policy statement delivered in Parliament on Wednesday‚ Gigaba said the department of higher education was aiming to provide 300‚ 000 new beds at public universities and vocational education training colleges by 2026.

At the same time the budget of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme would be increased to R40-billion by 2020 to assist more than 450‚000 students from poor households to access tertiary education.

Gigaba said the total budget for higher education was one of the fastest growing line items of the national budget‚ and would continue to rise from R77-billion this year to R97-billion in 2020/21.