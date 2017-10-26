SMEG has admitted to engaging in the practice of minimum resale price maintenance‚ in contravention of section 5(2) of the Competition Act.

It has agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R100,000.

SMEG is the exclusive distributor of SMEG branded products in South Africa. It supplies a variety of home appliance products‚ including gas stoves‚ to wholesalers and retailers.

The Save Group - which sells a wide variety of goods including appliances - referred a complaint to the Competition Commission claiming SMEG had engaged in the practice of minimum resale price management.

Save alleged SMEG refused to supply them with products after Save wanted to sell a SMEG at a lower price than the one SMEG recommended.

The commission found that in 2014‚ Save sold a SMEG gas stove for R14,999‚ while Hirsch‚ a retailer and also a SMEG customer‚ sold the same item for R17,999.

A Hirsch customer complained to Hirsch about its pricing of the gas cooker given that Save sold the same model at R3,000 less.

Hirsch then requested SMEG’s intervention.

SMEG terminated the supply of all of its products to Save as a sanction for Save’s refusal to succumb to SMEG’s request to increase the gas cooker’s price.

The Competition Tribunal noted a consent agreement had been entered into between SMEG and the Competition Commission on July 28‚ in which SMEG agreed to supply its products to the Save Group.

The Tribunal expressed its concern that other instances of minimum resale price maintenance were not being reported because retailers were afraid of losing their supply of products from distributors or manufacturers.

It said it was possible that retailers did not know their rights in terms of the Competition Act.

Although the Tribunal does not usually give reasons when there is a consent agreement‚ it did so in this case to address the gravity of this practice.

The Tribunal said this case illustrated the impact on consumers when suppliers prevented retailers from discounting their products.

“Save provided a discount of R3,000 on the appliance in question. Consumers clearly benefitted from this discounting‚” the Tribunal said.

The Tribunal said the Save Group acted correctly in standing up to SMEG‚ despite threats they would lose their supply of SMEG products if they continued discounting the gas cooker.

The Tribunal said if resellers or retailers were being prevented from discounting products by suppliers‚ they should take up the issue with the Commission.

