A former Trillian employee was told that the company’s CEO‚ Eric Wood‚ made huge profits by knowing beforehand that Nhlanhla Nene would be sacked as finance minister in December 2015.

Mosilo Mothepu told Parliament’s public enterprises committee on Tuesday that Wood allegedly knew as far back as October of that year that Nene would be fired and replaced by Des van Rooyen. The committee is probing the capture of Eskom and other parastatals.

Zuma’s decision to sack Nene in 2015 sent the rand and markets into a tailspin. Van Rooyen was swiftly replaced by Pravin Gordhan‚ who was fired by Zuma earlier in 2017.

“On Nenegate‚ I was told but it’s unconfirmed‚ that Wood and his people traded on the pre knowledge [that Nene would be fired]. In November‚ Wood bought US dollars before the change of Minister.

“He [Wood] knew that the announcement would affect the rand … when our investments and the rand was crashing he reverse traded and made hundreds of millions of rand‚” said Mothepu.