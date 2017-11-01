Only half of all internal auditors that work in companies‚ municipalities and government believe ethics is an important part of how their organisation or department is run.

The Institute of Internal Auditors surveyed auditors who work within companies and government to get a perception of how honest and ethically run state and private companies are.

The results are contained in the 5th Corporate Governance Index. More than 281 chief audit executives responded to the anonymous survey. In 2015‚ 60% of internal auditors surveyed believed ethics was an important part of their organisation‚ but this is now down to 53%.

The index warns the "downward trend does not bode well for South Africa‚ as a decline in ethics would ultimately have a ripple effect into the economy‚ with the poor suffering the most likely collateral damage."

In the wake of the KPMG scandal‚ in which certain auditors missed red flags that pointed to the Guptas' money laundering‚ the index further revealed a decreasing number of internal auditors who feel they can do their jobs with independence.