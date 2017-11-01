Business

Peter Hain 'to expose' UK bank linked to Gupta transactions

01 November 2017 - 13:09 By Genevieve Quintal
Peter Hain. File photo.
Peter Hain. File photo.
Image: STEPHEN HIRD/REUTERS

House of Lords peer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain is expected to expose a UK bank linked to money laundering and the controversial Gupta family.

Hain is addressing the UK House of Lords on Wednesday afternoon at the second reading of the country's Money Laundering Bill.

Hain wants the bank investigated for possible criminal complicity.

In September‚ Hain wrote to the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond asking him to urge law enforcement agencies to track down about R7bn thought to have been laundered through the Guptas’ networks‚ and ensure it was returned to SA’s Treasury.

He specifically asked that HSBC‚ Standard Chartered and the Bank of Baroda be probed. He said whistle-blowers in SA had told him these banks had been or still were conduits for corrupt proceeds.

Hain has listed 28 names including the Guptas‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ his sons Duduzane and Edward‚ daughter Duduzile‚ wives Bongi Ngema-Zuma and Thobeka Madiba-Zuma and former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Others on the list were suspended Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ the utility’s former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associate Salim Essa.

UK authorities are now investigating allegations around the Gupta family’s use of UK banks in Dubai and Hong Kong to aid them in laundering South African taxpayers’ money.

The FBI and the US Department of Justice are also conducting a joint investigation into the Gupta brothers and their relatives living in the US‚ under that country’s Foreign Corruption Practices Act. They are also investigating them for money laundering.

Dubai‚ through its central bank‚ is also looking into allegations of money laundering involving the Gupta family.

READ MORE

Foreign cops do SA’s job as FBI, UK agencies probe Guptas

The foreign properties and bank accounts of the embattled Gupta family - and of influential politicians linked to them - are in the crosshairs of US ...
News
12 days ago

FBI to probe companies, individuals for Gupta links

UK financial watchdogs are to probe HSBC and Standard Chartered for possible links to the Guptas‚ while the FBI has launched an investigation in the ...
News
13 days ago

British MP Peter Hain on the funding of higher education in SA

British MP Lord Peter Hain finds it “grotesque” that state money is used to bail out companies like South African Airways (SAA) while students ...
News
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Trillian CEO 'cashed in' on sacking of Nhlanhla Nene Business
  2. KPMG inquiry details to be announced on Thursday Business
  3. Ramaphosa leads ANC leadership race: analysts Business
  4. Gigaba urges business to help boost economy Business
  5. Interest rates cut in surprise move Business

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X