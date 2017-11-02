It’s hard to believe that South Africans can still be shocked by reckless government spending. But wait til you read the latest report on irregular expenditure from the Auditor General.

The AG’s latest report states that irregular expenditure has increased by 55% to least R45.6-billion in the 2016/2017 financial year.

The figure could be higher‚ as financials from several entities have not been included. And‚ despite heightened scrutiny of state spending‚ it seems some are still trying to conceal what they have been up to.

“The total irregular expenditure incurred over the past four years was R128 billion‚” Auditor General Kimi Makwetu said.

“It is encouraging that the full disclosure of irregular expenditure is being addressed as it improves transparency and accountability.”