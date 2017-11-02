Guptas inflated Oakbay price through trading by Singapore firm

The Gupta family inflated the share price of Oakbay on its Johannesburg Stock Exchange debut by lending money to a Singapore firm to be used to trade the equities. That came ahead of plans to raise funds for a uranium mine.

The Guptas, who are embroiled in a corruption scandal linked to President Jacob Zuma, agreed to loan $1-million from bank accounts in Dubai to Unlimited Electronics & Computers in Singapore in November 2014. That same month, UEC transferred $928,146 to the Guptas’ Oakbay Resources and Energy Ltd. and the two companies had a contract entitling UEC to 18.5-million Oakbay shares at R10 a share, according to a Nov. 20 communication that was one of a trove of emails seen by Bloomberg.

The 2.31% stake in Oakbay was worth about R185-million. Oakbay employee Ronica Ragavan told UEC director Kamran Gani by email on Nov. 27, 2014, a day before Oakbay listed, to instruct his brokers to sell 10,000 shares for R10.05 each and another 10,000 shares for R10.08 before Dec. 5.

The 20,000 shares that traded on the Oakbay debut set the share price at R10.08, giving the company a market value of more than R8-billion. That was more than 48 times its full-year revenue. Most Johannesburg-based mining companies have revenue that exceeds their market value.