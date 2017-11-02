He says it is imperative that South African businesses act to protect their data and their brand‚ and retain customer confidence. “Businesses have to provide multi-layered defences to protect the data and this has to be done in such a way that the information services are still accessible and convenient to customers.”

Maherry says businesses need to put in place strong authentication for all administrators‚ employees and customers in light of the breaches. Companies also have to “encrypt everything”‚ including data in databases‚ file servers and in the cloud.

“It is not a question anymore of whether an organisation will be breached‚ but how and when. Therefore‚ businesses must consider bringing the protection close to data itself – encrypt your data‚ while taking into account preservation of business functionalities and convenience for the users. Encrypting everything will become the norm in the future‚” says Dr Aleksandar Valjarevic‚ head of pre-sales at LAWtrust.

Maherry adds that businesses also have to consider how they manage the cryptographic keys‚ SSH keys and digital certificates that are the foundation of the security plumbed into enterprise and cloud IT.

“If an employee can leave with a copy of the SSH key for a server and a business can’t do anything about it‚ then that business is in extreme danger‚” he says. - TimesLIVE