CORRECTION: Diet drinks also losing weight as Coke shrinks bottles
06 November 2017 - 19:24
On November 1‚ TimesLIVE published an article titled "Diet drinks also losing weight as Coke shrinks bottles"
We incorrectly stated that Coca-Cola had reduced the size of its 330ml cans to 300ml. In fact‚ Coca-Cola has reduced the size of its 330ml bottles; and not its cans. We regret the error.
