CORRECTION: Diet drinks also losing weight as Coke shrinks bottles

06 November 2017 - 19:24 By Timeslive
Image: Bruce Gorton

On November 1‚ TimesLIVE published an article titled "Diet drinks also losing weight as Coke shrinks bottles"

Business
 We incorrectly stated that Coca-Cola had reduced the size of its 330ml cans to 300ml. In fact‚ Coca-Cola has reduced the size of its 330ml bottles; and not its cans. We regret the error.

