FirstRand expands UK business with £1.1bn Aldermore takeover deal

FirstRand has agreed to a £1.1-billion pound takeover of British banking newcomer Aldermore Group to boost its business in developed markets.

The 313 pence per share offer represents a 22.3 percent premium to Aldermore's closing price of 245 pence on Oct. 12, the day before the companies announced they were in talks.

At 0820 GMT, Aldermore's shares were up 2.4 percent at 309.7 pence. FirstRand's shares were up 0.2 percent at 52.49 rand.

Aldermore is one of a group of so-called challenger banks that emerged after the financial crisis to fill a gap in small business lending and capitalise on problems at bigger lenders such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds.

However, they have been seen as ripe for takeovers recently after a prolonged period of low interest rates and sluggish British economic growth squeezed earnings, while the pound's fall has made them cheaper for foreign buyers.

FirstRand has been looking to return to developed markets following a rethink of its strategy prompted by slowing growth and rising risks elsewhere in Africa. It already runs MotoNovo, a vehicle financing business, in Britain.