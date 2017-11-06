Strike threat adds to headaches for Lonmin CEO

The threat of a strike has put renewed pressure on Lonmin on Monday as chief executive officer Ben Magara sought to reassure investors that the platinum miner's underlying business was robust.

The firm, not for the first time, faces an uncertain future in the wake of a 30 percent plunge in its share price on Friday after it delayed annual financial results because it could not yet give a specific figure for the impact of an ongoing business review.

The company has said it has sufficient liquidity to fund it through a review that could include the sale of assets, job cuts and the renegotiation of loan agreements.

"There is no risk of closure," Magara said on Monday, adding that the disposals of non-core greenfield projects and downstream processing capacity were on the table.

Tensions with some of its workers risk adding to the problems facing Lonmin.

Labour union Solidarity, which represents mostly skilled employees, said its members supported plans to go on strike next month or in January in a dispute over how the company handles investor relations.

The union would also apply to have Lonmin protected from creditors, a process called "business rescue" in South Africa, if the company pleads poverty to cut jobs, Solidarity General Secretary Gideon du Plessis said.