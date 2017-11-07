Former Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona says he believes he could have solved the load shedding issues at Eskom if he had been given the time.

Testifying before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom‚ Matona‚ who was CEO for a few months between October 2014 and March 2015‚ said when he arrived at Eskom‚ the entity's major financial issues seemed to be on track following a massive government cash injection.

But he said‚ operational issues‚ and generation needed urgent attention.

During periods of load shedding‚ diesel was being used in Eskom's peaking plants "putting massive pressure on finances".

But‚ he said‚ he and his team had been making "steady gains" in ensuring that the lights stayed on - among them the commissioning of the first power plant at Medupi.

"I'm confident I could have turned it around‚" Matona‚ who has been a public servant since 1994‚ said.