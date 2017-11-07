SAA seeks investor to revive its fortunes

South African Airways (SAA) will revive a plan to seek an equity partner that’s able to provide cash and operational savings to help turn around the state airline, according to its new chief executive officer.

A strategic investor would ideally come from within the aviation industry, CEO Vuyani Jarana, 47, said on Monday. That will enable unprofitable SAA to share costs, improve customer service and gain a capital injection, he said.

“You don’t just want a pure investor such as private equity,” said Jarana. “With a strong equity partner that has operations elsewhere, you are able to leverage from each other’s capabilities.”

A successful search for a new investor would solve the most pressing challenge facing Jarana — that of putting SAA on a sure financial footing without need of a further government bailout. It’s also a revival of a plan raised by former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in his budget speech in February 2016, though the formation of a new board to lead the search was only finalized last month.

Jarana, who started Nov. 1, is SAA’s first permanent CEO for more than two years.