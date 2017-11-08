Matjila pushed through Gupta-linked Eskom contracts despite concerns

Eskom's finance director raised her concerns about two Gupta-linked contracts‚ one of which could have cost Eskom up to half a billion rand‚ before they were signed but these concerns were pushed aside by Eskom leadership.

Tsholofelo Molefe testified in Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom about her concerns around two contracts that then-acting CEO Collin Matjila signed with Regiment Capital and with newspaper The New Age for the New Age breakfast shows.

The Regiment Capital contract was to provide a financial sustainability plan which Matjila insisted needed to be treated as urgent because it needed to be presented to the Public Enterprises minister in June 2014.

Molefe said she prepared a plan in March 2014 but Tsotsi said it was not robust enough. He knew a company that would be able to assist with balance sheet optimisation and had done similar work with Transnet and SAA.

A weekend meeting was set up to work on the plan and Molefe said Salim Esa of Regiment Capital was present. A second meeting was set up the following day‚ which was attended by Regiment (and later Trillian Capital CEO) Eric Wood.