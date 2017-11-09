Business

Coal sector braces for strike

09 November 2017 - 12:32 By TimesLIVE
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it has received a certificate to go on strike in the coal sector.

"Negotiations between the NUM and the Chamber of Mines have officially collapsed with the issuing of a certificate of non-resolution to the dispute by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚" the trade union's national spokesman‚ Livhuwani Mammburu‚ said in a statement.

"The NUM leadership is going to report back to members. The NUM will issue a notice to go on strike in due course."

The NUM is demanding a once-off payment of R1‚100 for the year 2017‚ 8% for 2018 and 9‚5% for 2019. The union added it would only sign a 3-year agreement provided the Chamber of Mines agrees to remain in the Collective Bargaining Forum.

MORE

Prospecting rights to mine seabed phosphate alarms marine experts

Prospecting rights over huge areas of South Africa’s continental shelf have been granted to three companies searching for phosphate. It could signal ...
Ideas
2 days ago

Congo state miner failed to log $740 million in revenues, report says

Democratic Republic of Congo's state mining company failed to internally register $740 million in income between 2011-2014, much of which is now ...
News
6 days ago

Eskom organised payment to Tegeta of amount needed to buy Optimum mine

Just hours after Tegeta admitted it was R600-million short of the purchase price to buy the Optimum coal mine‚ Eskom convened a late night meeting to ...
News
8 days ago

Sibanye confirms over 2,000 layoffs at gold mines

Sibanye-Stillwater confirmed on Wednesday that it had laid off more than 2,000 gold miners as it shuts its loss-making Cooke shafts where illegal ...
Business
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Gigaba met World Bank on Eskom Business
  2. Job losses - no hope in sight Business
  3. Matjila pushed through Gupta-linked Eskom contracts despite concerns Business
  4. Former Eskom CEO says he could have turned load shedding situation around Business
  5. Behind Saudi's night of the long knives Business

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X