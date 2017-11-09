The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it has received a certificate to go on strike in the coal sector.

"Negotiations between the NUM and the Chamber of Mines have officially collapsed with the issuing of a certificate of non-resolution to the dispute by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚" the trade union's national spokesman‚ Livhuwani Mammburu‚ said in a statement.

"The NUM leadership is going to report back to members. The NUM will issue a notice to go on strike in due course."

The NUM is demanding a once-off payment of R1‚100 for the year 2017‚ 8% for 2018 and 9‚5% for 2019. The union added it would only sign a 3-year agreement provided the Chamber of Mines agrees to remain in the Collective Bargaining Forum.