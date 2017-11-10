Guptas target Reserve Bank over account closures

A group of companies linked to the Gupta family said the country’s banking regulator encouraged lenders to shut their accounts, broadening a battle to retain the last of their banking services.

The 20 businesses, which are suing Bank of Baroda’s local unit to keep their accounts open, have now included Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the Registrar of Banks Kuben Naidoo, whose office sits in the central bank and where he also serves as a deputy governor, as respondents in the court case before the Pretoria High Court, according to court papers.

All four of South Africa’s biggest banks, including Standard Bank Group and FirstRand, cut ties with the Guptas in 2016, saying they were concerned their reputations may suffer harm and that they are bound by regulations prohibiting money laundering. Other lenders including State Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of China followed suit, leaving Bank of Baroda as the last financial institution in South Africa to offer them banking services.