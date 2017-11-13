The Davis Tax Committee has recommended SA adopt a taxpayer bill of rights‚ to guarantee taxpayers’ rights in their interactions with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and to make the SARS responsible in its dealings with taxpayers.

The bill of rights would regulate the interactions and expectations of the relationship between SARS and taxpayers. It should be made enforceable and with legal effect.

The committee deals with a taxpayer bill of rights in its report on tax administration‚ released Monday.

One of the rights that should be contained in the bill should be the right to finality‚ which refers to the right to know the time frames for reviews and audits‚ as well as response times for SARS to address taxpayers’ queries‚ objections and appeals.

"The taxpayer should be given the benefit of conclusion of the matter where the tax authority fails to abide by such time frames‚" the report says.

Another right should be the right to privacy and confidentiality — which are currently provided for in the Constitution and the Tax Administration Act — as well as the right to complete‚ accurate‚ clear and timely information (the right to know)‚ including the right to explanations and reasons for SARS decisions.