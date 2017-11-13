He also alluded to the fact that the resignation was because Sach's ability to manage the budget was interfered with.

Treasury however said: "Sachs has expressed his interest to serve the public sector in a different capacity."

Gordhan said: "It is no mystery as to why this might have happened‚ despite the spin-doctoring that [surrounds] it".

He called the situation "reckless". "This is another activity that can sabotage our economic growth and fiscal credibility at time we can least afford it‚" said Gordhan.

The former Finance Minister said: "This is yet another dot that needs to be connected to the negative spiral that is developing in South Africa‚ as a result of not putting our people's interests first."

Economists have warned that this gives the appearance of instability in Treasury and could be the tipping point that leads South Africa to being downgraded by a third ratings agency - Moody's - to junk status.

On Monday‚ the rand fell from R14.40 to R14.54 against the US dollar.

This may have been linked to the belief that Zuma may go ahead with his plan for free education.