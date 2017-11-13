Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane has admitted that her department paid out R30-million worth of bonuses to its employees‚ despite the department being found wanting in the management of its financial books.

This emerged in a written reply by the minister to MPs’ questions released on Monday morning. The department had also been dealing with the suspension of its director-general‚ Dan Mashitisho‚ since July.

In a reply to a written question from Democratic Alliance MP Anchen Dreyer‚ Mokonyane said 1.5% of the total provision for salaries was allocated towards performance reviews.

"This regulation is provided for by the Department of Public Service and Administration. My department has complied with the regulation‚ and a total of 1‚961 employees qualified for performance bonuses‚" Mokonyane said.