'That's not Eskom culture‚' says power utility after 'lying' Brown testimony

15 November 2017 - 10:07 By Timeslive
Image: ESA ALEXANDER /©SUNDAY TIMES

Eskom has hit back at two of its senior employees after they delivered damning testimony at a parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

"Eskom wishes to state that it distances itself from utterances made at the Parliamentary Inquiry by its board spokesperson Khulani Qoma and Head of Legal and Compliance Suzanne Daniels‚" the state power utility said in a statement.

Eskom chairman Zethembe Khoza said that statements Qoma made about Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was "not part of the Eskom culture".

Qoma on Tuesday told a parliamentary committee that Brown was "totally incapable" of doing her job and accused her of lying "all the time".

Qoma also alleged that Brown had done the Guptas' bidding at Eskom and that Khoza had reported one such incident to him.

Daniels‚ who is on suspension‚ recently told the same inquiry that the Guptas had conspired to delay court proceedings against former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Eskom said the testimony was not an accurate reflection of events.

"There have been several witnesses that have been called to give their testimonies who have clearly represented their own interests at the expense of the organisation and the country at large‚" Khoza said.

"We understand that Eskom will be given an opportunity to make a formal presentation at the Parliamentary Inquiry where it will give an honest‚ transparent and truthful account of events."

Brown has also spoken out against the testimony given before the public enterprises committee.

