'That's not Eskom culture‚' says power utility after 'lying' Brown testimony

Eskom has hit back at two of its senior employees after they delivered damning testimony at a parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

"Eskom wishes to state that it distances itself from utterances made at the Parliamentary Inquiry by its board spokesperson Khulani Qoma and Head of Legal and Compliance Suzanne Daniels‚" the state power utility said in a statement.

Eskom chairman Zethembe Khoza said that statements Qoma made about Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was "not part of the Eskom culture".

Qoma on Tuesday told a parliamentary committee that Brown was "totally incapable" of doing her job and accused her of lying "all the time".