Down to the craft, my brew
"We've got plans to export to the United States," grinned Luca Tooley, who co-owns the Zwakala craft brewery in Limpopo.
"Hopefully within the next two to three weeks we'll be sending a full pallet of beer over," he added as he stood outside his brewhouse, overlooking the river that provides the crystal-clear water for his ales.
Craft ales are distinguished from mass-market lagers by their more artisanal manufacturing process, smaller production runs and innovative flavours. Market analysts at Grand View Research estimate the global craft ale market could be worth $500-billion by 2025 - six times more than in 2015.
Zwakala is finalising a deal with Nando's to provide its US restaurants with hoppy hand-made brews - a major breakthrough for its fledgling operation.
"We're also looking to export our beer to Zimbabwe and to Zambia and China," said Tooley, 28. "Export is going to be quite a big market soon."
Currently just 3% of beers sold in South Africa come from craft brewers, but that figure has more than tripled since 2013 and is expected to grow to 10% by 2022, according to industry statistics. In the US, craft beer has reached 21% market share.
One key to securing domestic success will be tapping into the booming black middle class. "The industry is still very white, beardy hipster guys," said Tsikwe Molobye, 32, who runs the Stimela craft brand.
"I've had moments at festivals when a person would say: 'But you're black, what do you know about beer?' I'm thick-skinned."
His dream is to develop a beer that will appeal to black professionals like himself who have had little exposure to craft ale.
Local brewers are also seeking to attract beer aficionados and tourists with their quirky brewery concepts.
Johannesburg is home to Africa's first airport brewery, which is run by the Skosana family and opened its doors to passengers in 2015. The on-site brewery, within sight of passing aircraft, makes 3000 litres of craft beer a month that includes porters, IPAs, blondes and pilsners.
"Even the landlord was excited ahead of the opening," said the brewery's chairman, Brian Skosana, 57.
The Zwakala brewery in Limpopo sits in the heart of a region popular with visitors from home and abroad. "We get quite a lot of Americans coming through here and quite a lot of Dutch tourists stopping. It is a market we want to target," said Tooley.
Greta Edwards, 67, was brought to the brewery by her husband to celebrate her birthday. "It's very much a draw for overseas visitors. It's like tasting French champagne against sparkling wine," she said.
Dutch beer giant Heineken recently snapped up iconic craft brand Soweto Gold. Not to be outdone, SAB has developed its own range of craft beers.
Lucy Corne, who runs the Brewmistress blog, sounded a note of caution for start-up opportunists looking to cash in.
"There are also the bandwagon jumpers who are, like: 'Everyone is opening a craft brewery, I'll do the same'," she said. "Those guys aren't going to survive."
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE