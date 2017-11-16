Down to the craft, my brew

"We've got plans to export to the United States," grinned Luca Tooley, who co-owns the Zwakala craft brewery in Limpopo.

"Hopefully within the next two to three weeks we'll be sending a full pallet of beer over," he added as he stood outside his brewhouse, overlooking the river that provides the crystal-clear water for his ales.

Craft ales are distinguished from mass-market lagers by their more artisanal manufacturing process, smaller production runs and innovative flavours. Market analysts at Grand View Research estimate the global craft ale market could be worth $500-billion by 2025 - six times more than in 2015.

Zwakala is finalising a deal with Nando's to provide its US restaurants with hoppy hand-made brews - a major breakthrough for its fledgling operation.

"We're also looking to export our beer to Zimbabwe and to Zambia and China," said Tooley, 28. "Export is going to be quite a big market soon."