Total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 1.8% in September this year‚ compared with the same period last year‚ Stats SA figures released on Monday indicate.

The figures show that the industry made R2.08-billion in September‚ compared to R1.927-billion in September last year.

Income from accommodation excludes restaurant and bar sales and other income.

Income from accommodation increased by 3.8% year-on-year in September 2017‚ the result of a 1.5% decrease in the number of stay unit nights sold‚ buta 5.4% increase in the average income per stay unit nights sold.

In September 2017‚ the types of accommodation that recorded the largest year-on-year growth in income were caravan parks and camping sites (52%)‚ guest-houses and guest-farms (10.3%)‚ and “other” accommodation (9.8%.)

The statistics show that income from accommodation increased by 4.4% in the third quarter of 2017‚ compared with the third quarter of 2016. - TimesLIVE