Energy minister David Mahlobo has announced a major energy indaba for the first week in December to get public participation on contentious issues like the nuclear new build programme.

He plans to release government's long-awaited integrated resource plan‚ which will determine the country's future energy mix‚ before the end of the year. Briefing the parliamentary portfolio committee on energy on Tuesday on his ministerial plans‚ Mahlobo seemed a man in a hurry. "Let's move‚ we don't have time‚" he said.

But he did not mention the possibility of a Russian nuclear deal once‚ and did not reveal any government cost estimates for the deal‚ which experts calculate to be around R1-trillion.

The minister faced criticism from within his own party when parliamentary portfolio committee chairman and senior ANC MP Slovo Majola said he had the feeling that the nuclear deal was sometimes on and sometimes off‚ and asked for policy clarity from government.