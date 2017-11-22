A week of desperation: Inside Robert Mugabe’s fight to stay in power

It was 4 a.m. on November 15 in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare. After gunshots had shattered the quiet of the night many were alert.

Troops commanded by Constantino Chiwenga, the head of the armed forces, had rumbled into the city and quietly surrounded the main camps of the police,presidential guard and secret service. President Robert Mugabe was confined to the Blue Roof, his mansion on Harare’s outskirts. Some loyalists were arrested.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesman Major-General Sibusiso Moyo took the newsreader’s seat at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. He explained that the military was intervening to rein in criminals surrounding President Robert Mugabe.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover,” he said.