Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni met with former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi in President Jacob Zuma's Durban home‚ where she told him to institute an inquiry and suspend three top Eskom executives.

These shocking claims were among explosive evidence given by Tsotsi in his testimony to Parliament's Public Enterprises committee.

Tsotsi said that shortly before Eskom's newly appointed board was due to hold its first meeting in February 2015‚ he received a phone call from Zuma telling him that the meeting would not go ahead.

“Hardly a week later‚ I was called by Dudu Myeni. She said I should avail myself for an audience with the president‚ and declined to discuss any details over the phone.”

“On or about March 7 2015‚ I arrived at the Durban presidential residence and was met by Dudu Myeni‚ her son Thalente and Mr Nick Lennell‚ who was introduced as a lawyer.”