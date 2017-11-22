Tencent now worth more than Facebook

Tencent, China's social media giant that is part-owned by Naspers, is now more valuable than Facebook and has entered the top five of the world's biggest firms.

Tencent's Hong Kong-listed shares have doubled in value this year and it is the first Asian company to reach a market capitalisation of $500-billion. On Tuesday Tencent's shares were worth a combined $523-billion, surpassing Facebook's $519 billion.

Naspers owns 34% of Tencent, having bought the stake in 2001 for just $32-million in what has been described as "the deal of the century". Naspers's holding is now worth $128-billion and has single-handedly made the publishing firm the best performer on the JSE in 2017, with a 50% leap in share price.

Tencent's earnings have surged on the popularity of its smartphone games, led by titles such as Honour of Kings - a fantasy role-playing game, which has as many active players as the population of Germany.

Also driving earnings has been its messaging-to-payment super-app WeChat which has amassed 980 million monthly active users, with 38 billion messages sent daily, while its YouTube equivalent, Tencent Video, has become the video streaming service with the largest paying subscriber base in China.