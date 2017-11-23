No nation embraces Black Friday more than South Africa‚ if international discounts website picodi.com’s stats are anything to go by.

“Website sessions jumped 936% last November‚” Picodi said. “This activity may reflect the nation’s burgeoning international e-commerce interest‚ with as much as 43% of the adult population buying products from abroad online.”

The site‚ which harnesses discount deals from retailers around the globe‚ analysed its international e-commerce data over the past three years for November and Black Friday specifically.

“Our figures offer an extraordinary glimpse into the flurry of activity that takes place on Black Friday globally‚” Picodi said. “Clothing‚ electronics‚ books‚ perfume and children’s toys were the most bought categories for Black Friday shoppers using Picodi.

“Compared to the average number of transactions occurring on all other days of the year‚ South Africans made 16,226% more purchases on our site‚ more than twice as large a percentage increase as that of any other country.” The top Black Friday brands in South Africa were Edgars‚ Woolworths‚ and Pick n Pay.