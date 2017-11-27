An overview of total government spending shows where your tax contributions have been spent. In short‚ a lot goes to servicing debt‚ more money was spent on the police than on primary education‚ and more on defence than on environmental protection.

This analysis was conducted by Stats SA.

"Total government revenue‚ which includes taxes and other forms of income‚ amounted to R1‚35 trillion in 2015/16. Immediately you can see that‚ with total spending of R1‚52 trillion‚ the South African government spent more than it earned‚" the entity noted.

"...Government spent more money on servicing its debt than it did on items such as housing‚ police‚ tertiary education and hospital services. Almost R129 billion was spent on public debt payments in 2015/16."