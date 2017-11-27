Intervention to transform the petroleum retail sector is on the cards‚ Energy Minister David Mahlobo has indicated.

He says the Department of Energy is conducting an audit that will serve as a baseline to inform the intervention required to transform the sector.

"The department will use the Petroleum Products Act and the Liquid Fuels Charter more stringently to ensure that transformation is effected‚" Mahlobo said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by National Freedom Party MP professor Nhlanhlakayise Khubisa.

The department is also aligning the charter to the broad-based black economic empowerment policy framework. It anticipates that a draft petroleum and liquid fuels code (including the petroleum retail subsector) along with its score card will be gazetted for public comment by the end of the year.

"We also need to indicate that the department continues to have bilateral engagements with oil companies to fast-track transformation of company-owned (retail) sites‚" Mahlobo said.