Never mind MPs' fashion mish mash: Next year‚ we have a more important focus - our economy. Two key dates need to be penciled into your calendar now - 9 February 2018 and 21 February 2018.

The first is the State of the Nation address by the President and the second is the Finance Minister's budget speech.

While many in the country are worried about government's massive spending and rising debt‚ those two events will clarify if we are to see more tax‚ or belt-tightening.

There will be a lot of words spoken between now and then but ordinary South Africans will be hoping there is an actual plan that government can unveil to do what we know the country needs: grow the economy to stimulate jobs.

Stay tuned.