The Congress of South African Trade Unions has welcomed the National Assembly’s passing of the Labour Laws Amendment Bill‚ saying it will see billions of rands released from the UIF into the pockets of workers to help them take care of their families.

"It will also help fathers play greater roles in taking care of their newborn children. We urge the National Council of Provinces to move with speed and pass this bill in the first quarter of 2018 so that it can come into effect‚" Cosatu said in a statement.

The bill governs paternity‚ parental and adoption leave.

Cosatu said this "progressive amendment bill" will provide workers with: