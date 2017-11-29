Dlamini-Zuma endorsed by Free State in ANC leadership race

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s bid to lead the African National Congress received a boost when a majority of branches from the Free State endorsed her.

Dlamini-Zuma beat her main rival, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday in branch endorsements by a 209 to 44 margin at a meeting in Parys in the Free State, according to three people familiar with the results. Ramaphosa has already won the backing of two provinces, while the remaining six are due to announce their preferences over the next seven days.

The victory by Dlamini-Zuma, the former chairwoman of the African Union Commission, was expected in Free State, one of three provinces in a rural bloc known as the Premier League that has helped her ex-husband, President Jacob Zuma, thwart challenges sparked by multiple scandals that prompted calls from within the party for him to resign.